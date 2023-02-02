iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

