iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

