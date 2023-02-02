iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is White Pine Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $416.58. 436,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.