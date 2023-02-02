iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.89

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.89 and last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 79162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

