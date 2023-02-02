ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 80

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.69) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 97.80 ($1.21).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 82.66 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.53). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.50. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 688.83.

Insider Activity at ITV

About ITV

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,211.37).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.