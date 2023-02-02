Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €27.57 ($29.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.82. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a 52 week high of €32.21 ($35.01).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

