Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €37.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($40.22) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

HelloFresh Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €0.91 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €21.27 ($23.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.94 ($21.67) and a twelve month high of €74.64 ($81.13).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

