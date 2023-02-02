Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Graco in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.55 on Thursday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

