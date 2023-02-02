Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

