Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

