Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Reaches $55,061.70

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $55,061.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00221206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00836156 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $47,431.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

