J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of JJSF opened at $138.89 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
