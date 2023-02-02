J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $138.89 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 49.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.