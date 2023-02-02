JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.78

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.78 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 119.80 ($1.48). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.49), with a volume of 960,050 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £797.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.42.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alan Bates acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,525.38).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

