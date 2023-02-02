John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

HPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 53,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,549. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

