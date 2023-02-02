John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
HPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 53,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,549. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
