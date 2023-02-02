John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 112,028 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.32.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 407,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.