John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 112,028 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.32.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
