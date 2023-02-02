Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

JCI opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

