Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.67. 4,300,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

