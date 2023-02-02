JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Up 1.4%

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.95. 616,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

Institutional Trading of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,685 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 65,954 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter.

