JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 705 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 719 ($8.88). Approximately 97,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 267,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($8.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JTC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.87) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 756.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 743.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15,136.62.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

