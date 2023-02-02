Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.68. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4,208,933 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
