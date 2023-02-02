Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.68. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4,208,933 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.