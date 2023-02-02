Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $95.22 million and $2.01 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,373,764,379 coins and its circulating supply is 16,373,764,380 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,357,774,545 with 16,357,774,545.18584 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00573276 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,895,988.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

