KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,066 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE AFL opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

