Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Kemper stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 525,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,497. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,433,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kemper by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after buying an additional 152,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

