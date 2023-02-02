KeyCorp Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $278.95 on Thursday. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

