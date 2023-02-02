Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.35). Approximately 5,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 55,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.34).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Keystone Law Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £135.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,061.90.

In related news, insider Robin George Williams sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.35), for a total value of £259,800 ($320,859.58).

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

