Kidder Stephen W Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $102,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nestlé by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 106,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 191,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $133.86.
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
