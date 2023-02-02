Kidder Stephen W Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

