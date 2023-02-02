Kidder Stephen W Sells 825 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,563. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

