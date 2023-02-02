Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEX opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

