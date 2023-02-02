KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Up 7.4%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

KLDiscovery Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.15.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

