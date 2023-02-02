KOK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $785,638.96 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.67 million and $785,638.96 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00220262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09811778 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $802,607.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

