Konnect (KCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $23,542.86 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.