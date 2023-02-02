KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 168,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 107,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.