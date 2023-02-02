KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $35.19 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

