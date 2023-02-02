K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.00 ($22.83) and traded as high as €22.36 ($24.30). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.02 ($23.93), with a volume of 653,553 shares.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

