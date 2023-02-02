Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.23-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.54 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 1,346,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 122.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

