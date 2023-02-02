Kuvari Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,000. Block comprises about 100.0% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341,513. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45, a PEG ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

