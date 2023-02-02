Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-$2.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 56,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $60.84.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

