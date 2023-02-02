L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LHX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.29.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:LHX opened at $215.85 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
