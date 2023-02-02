L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.29.

NYSE:LHX opened at $215.85 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

