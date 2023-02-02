Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

LBAI opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

