Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

LBAI opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

