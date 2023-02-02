Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $116.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Stories

