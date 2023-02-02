Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 93,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $83.57. 386,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,133. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.



