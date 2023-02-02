Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.73. 15,052,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,660,422. The company has a market cap of $532.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.