Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 405,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

