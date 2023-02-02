Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,642 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

