Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.15. 8,881,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,603,945. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.