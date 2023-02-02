Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $118.31. 397,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.