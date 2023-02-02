Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.43. The stock had a trading volume of 367,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.32 and its 200 day moving average is $235.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

