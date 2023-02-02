Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

BAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. 5,976,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,076,625. The company has a market cap of $287.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.