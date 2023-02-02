Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 35,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 83,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Legrand from €95.00 ($103.26) to €93.00 ($101.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

